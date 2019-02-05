Three jailed for 90 years each for defilement and violent robbery





Three men have been jailed for 90 years each after they were found guilty of robbery with violence and defilement by a court in Eldoret.

The trio, Isaac Maiyo Bett, Gilbert Manase Lime and Josphat Kipruto Bett, had been accused of violently robbing Ms Belinda Wamalwa of her items valued at Sh200,000 on July 3, 2016 at Bandari in Lugari Sub County, Kakamega County.

They were also found guilty of defiling in turns three children who were at the home during the attack.

On Monday, Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Harrison Barasa sentenced each of the accused to 30 years in prison for the robbery charge and 60 years each for defiling the three minors.

The three suspects were said to have committed the crimes with others not before court while armed with dangerous weapons including pangas, rungus and iron bars.

The charge sheet further stated that the three threatened to use actual violence against the said Ms Wamalwa.

While delivering the sentences, Mr Barasa said that the court considered evidence produced in court by prosecution in relation to the nature of offences committed.

“I have considered your mitigation and the nature of the offences committed, on the first three counts of robbery with violence you will be sentenced for 30 years whereby the sentence will run concurrently. On three counts of gang defilement each one of you will serve a jail term of 20 years on each count, the sentence will run consecutively,” ordered Mr Barasa

The Magistrate granted the three 14 days to appeal.