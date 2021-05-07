Three die in Southern bypass accident





Two children and a driver perished on Friday afternoon in a grisly road accident along Southern Bypass.

The vehicle they were travelling in is said to have lost control and veered off the road to the opposite direction before ramming into an oncoming truck.

According to Langata OCPD, Benjamin Mwanthi’S salon car, a Toyota Probox was traveling from Mombasa Road towards Kikuyu area while the truck was coming from Kikuyu area towards Mombasa when the accident happened.

“The Probox lost control and it veered off the road to the opposite direction before hitting the truck head-on,” he said.

Police said the driver of the truck except unhurt.

The accident that happed at around 12pm left motorists along the busy road caught in a massive traffic jam that lasted for hours.

This comes just a day after a BMW X5 vehicle driver died on the spot after he rammed into a lorry ferrying goods.

Both the lorry and the vehicle the police say were mobile and heading toward Kikuyu town, situated some 18 kilometers from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The driver of the BMW was identified as Mr Allan Ngugi, a Program Manager at Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA), who was rushing home to beat the 10pm curfew.