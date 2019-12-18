Three arrested with clothing materials worth more than Sh 2.5 million
Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday night arrested three individuals who were in possession of stolen goods worth Sh2.5 million.
In a statement, the DCI said that the three were arrested at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru county while on transit from Uganda to Kenya.
“Following a report of theft of clothing materials valued at over Sh 2.5 million on transit to Uganda, officers from @DCI_Kenya Mombasa and SCPU Nairobi jointly managed to arrest the three,” DCI said.
The three have been identified as Samwel Munari, Peter Gitogo and Indiris Mugweya, who is a Ugandan national.
The detectives also nabbed a motor vehicle of registration number KAX 808 L that the three were using.
The DCI also stated that the three were in possession of equipment used to break into containers.