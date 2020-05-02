Three APs arrested transporting stolen building materials

Two Administration Police officers attached to the Border Police Unit have been arrested at Mtito Andei roadblock in Makueni while transporting suspected stolen building materials in a police truck.

Inspector of police Moses Gikonyo was arrested alongside AP constable Vincent Michira, who was driving the truck, and AP constable Bosco Mutua, who was the escort personnel.

The trio was found ferrying 30 bags of cement, assorted building wires, five 13kg gas cylinders and a roll of black polythene paper on Friday May 1.

Other items found in the police vehicle include ten tent stants, a black plastic tank, used chip boards and an assortment of foodstuff.

The Isuzu lorry – GKB 848T has been detained at Mtito Andei police station.

The suspects were travelling from the BPU camp at Matuga headed for the National Police Service training College Embakasi “A” campus, formerly the Administration Police Training College.

The three suspects were intercepted after Matuga Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief Said Mwadzombo alerted the police of their suspicous cargo.

The police officers are suspected to have stolen the items in Matuga and the matter is being investigated by officers from the Matuga DCI offices.