Three Al Shabaab militants shot dead in fierce gun fight with police

Police officers in Wajir on Saturday afternoon trailed a group of Al Shabaab militants and killed three of them in a fierce shootout.

Police believe the militants are responsible for the recent attack on Khorof Harar police post in Wajir.

Nairobi News has established that the killing of the three following a led to the recovering of three AK47 rifles.

Police officers privy to the mission told Nairobi News that a fight ensued but the suspected terrorists were overpowered, leading to the death of the three.

“Our security officers overpowered them thereby killing three of them while unknown number escaped with serious injuries, three AK rifles recovered so far,” a police source told Nairobi News.

SERIES OF ATTACKS

In an earlier report on the same, Wajir Police boss Thomas Ngeiywa confirmed the incident saying that the militant also destroyed a Safaricom mast in the area.

He further stated that the militants did not make away with the armoury as it had been reported earlier.

For the last one year militants have turned the vast North Eastern into their playing ground with a series of attacks.

These incidents have attracted the attention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i who visited the area and asked chiefs get a solution to the menace.