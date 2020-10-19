This is why we need Sh1 million to bury Othuol Othuol – Committee





The committee tasked with planning the burial of comedian Ben Maurice Onyango alias Othuol Othuol has come out to defend its Sh1 million budget for his final send-off.

A statement released last week by Comedians In Kenya Society chairman Ken Waundo indicating the funeral cost elicited varied reactions, but mostly rebuke.

But appearing on The Trend on NTV, Waudo alongside comedians Terrence Creative and Sandra Dacha of Auntie Boss fame sought to explain why Othuol’s funeral cost was that high.

“Othuol had been ill for a very long time, about four years, before he met his death. We did what we could for him but even then during that period he accumulated debts because of his situation that needs to be offset. He is gone but this burden is ours (comedians) we can’t just leave him like that, his familly as well. That’s why we are asking you people to help us raise the money.” Terrence said.

After the announcement was made, many took to social media and blasted the comedians for allegedly neglecting Othuol and now trying to reportedly save face.

However, several comedians have came out to defend themselves saying they had done everything possible to have him treated and return to good health, including raising funds on several ocassions.

Othuol who was suffering from Tuberculosis and succumbed to brain tumor last week will be buried at his rural home in Siaya county on October 24.