This is the most dangerous sex position according to scientists





Some sex positions can be really dangerous but scientists have found that there is a sex position that is responsible for half of all penile fractures in the bedroom.

According to a new study, women on top are to blame for 50 percent of the penile fractures out there.

But while sex-related injuries are nothing new, what scientists have discovered is that there really is a “most dangerous sex position” of all is cowgirl position.

To those who do not know, a penile fracture is when the penis actually snaps, making for a very audible “cracking” sound, before intense pain and swelling sets in.

Tragically, because a lot of men might be embarrassed about the situation, not enough of these penile fractures (and the men attached to them) get to the doctor as soon as they should.

EXCRUCIATING PAIN

According to the study published in Advances in Urology, some men will wait up to six hours in excruciating pain before seeking medical attention.

In waiting too long, men can run the risk of permanent discoloration and deformity of the penis, and, in extreme cases, worse— and you know what the “worse” is that I’m talking about.

The study found that the reason for so many penile injuries during cowgirl is because of the weight of the woman when she lands on the penis.

As the research explained, “Our hypothesis is that when woman is on top she usually controls the movement with her entire body weight landing on the erect penis, not being able to interrupt it when the penis suffers a wrong way penetration, because the harm is usually minor in woman with no pain but major in the penis.”

But cowgirl isn’t the only position that is breaking penises left and right.

DOGGY-STYLE

The study also found that doggy-style is responsible for 29 percent of penile fractures.

In that case, men only have themselves and their erratic thrusting to blame.

What this study means is that sexually active people in the world despite being boneless, penises can break.