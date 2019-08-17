This is the DCI decision on DJ Moh Spice after gun probe

Popular reggae deejay Nicholas Mugo Mwangi popularly known as DJ Moh Spice has been released after he was arrested on Wednesday night.

DJ Moh Spice was arrested after he was photographed with a pistol tucked under his belt during the birthday party of DJ Kym of Nickdee Entertainment which was held at K1 Klubhouse. The photos went viral on social media.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the DJ had no case to answer on accusation of firearm licensing and he was released on the day he was arrested.

The DCI also noted that the entertained is a licensed firearm holder and it is upon the national gun owners association of Kenya to determine what to do with him being a member.

Civilians licensed to carry guns are required to conceal them at all times.

FULL EXAMINATION

His firearm is still held by authority for full examination as is the norm.

He was released on police bond with no criminal charges but he faces disciplinary measures.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said DJ Moh Spice was arrested following an outcry from the public.

A Steyr pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition found in his possession was confiscated.

“Following Public outcry of a DJ displaying a Firearm in public, @DCI_Kenya Detectives from #SCPU last night arrested Mr. Nicholas Mugo MWANGI at Space Lounge Club, Ngong Rd. A Steyr Pistol & 174 rounds of Ammunitions confiscated. He’s in our custody helping with investigations,” tweeted DCI.