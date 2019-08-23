This census ‘boys club’ has got Kenyans talking

A press briefing held on Thursday by Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (Information and Communications) and Ukur Yatani (acting Treasury and Planning CS) outside Harambee House has caused a social media chatter.

Pictures circulating online show the three CSs flanked by other government officials looking sharp in crisp tailored suits.

Apart from their good grooming and public speaking skills, the group was only missing one thing: A representation of the fairer sex.

Social media users took note of how it was an all-boy’s affair as the officials briefed the nation on 2019 National Census that will be held on Saturday.

During the press briefing, Dr Matiang’i urged Kenyans to comply with the enumerators who will be knocking on their doors from August 24.

But Kenyans wondered why no single woman was among the top government officials at the press conference.

Here are their comments: “No country for women,” tweeted SABC correspondent Sarah Kimani.

“No wonder even the parliament can’t pass the gender law,” wrote @vincetmasila83.

“That’s why we’re failing AF. Simple diversity and inclusivity is a problem,” stated @NjengereR.

“Am just wondering if the same picture had only women what the reaction would be. Would a negative comment be deemed sexist?” asked @kamaujst.

“This govt can easily be dissolved if we had a serious judiciary coz it doesn’t adhere to the third constitutional requirement,” commented @DeograciousEkw2.

“I am totally on your side. Apparently UG and RW have done much better on this front,” said @bapfrancis.

“It’s an only big boy’s affair. if given the chance no woman would be in govt it only shows us how were far from gender equity!” noted @labanmathenge.