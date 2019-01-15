Must Read

#10YearChallenge: Throwback photos unwrap humble beginnings of celebrities

January 15, 2019 9:30 am
1 Min Read
BEFORE AND AFTER: K24 anchor Betty Kyallo. PHOTOS | COURTESY
Kenyans online went down memory lane with trending hashtag #10yearschallenge to reflect of their personal journeys over the last ten years.

The hashtag started over the weekend in different parts of the world, but only gained momentum in Kenya on Monday.

The challenge is believed to have been started on Facebook but has since spread to other social media platforms. The purpose of the challenge was to reflect on the transformations in people’s lives over the past ten years.

In Kenya though, the challenge brought to the fore the humble beginnings of local celebrities and how fortune and fame has changed their circumstances. Not that we didn’t know, but it offered further proof that beneath the veneer of glamour lies ordinary people.

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge

A post shared by Mike Sonko (@mike.sonko) on

View this post on Instagram

Couldn’t resist 😂😂 Pic 1 I was trying out modeling which I failed 😂😂😂 Pic 2 is just Gods doing. #10yearchallenge

A post shared by Betty Kyallo 🇰🇪 (@bettymuteikyallo) on

View this post on Instagram

1999. 2019. 🙏❤ #GlowUp #Becoming 💫

A post shared by Julie Gichuru (@juliegichuru) on

View this post on Instagram

#10YearChallenge #2009V2019 #K24VNtv

A post shared by jane ngoiri (@janengoiri14) on

View this post on Instagram

#100YearsChallenge.😜 Old habits die hard

A post shared by Mc Jessy (@jessythemc) on

