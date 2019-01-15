10YearChallenge: Throwback photos unwrap humble beginnings of celebrities





Kenyans online went down memory lane with trending hashtag #10yearschallenge to reflect of their personal journeys over the last ten years.

The hashtag started over the weekend in different parts of the world, but only gained momentum in Kenya on Monday.

The challenge is believed to have been started on Facebook but has since spread to other social media platforms. The purpose of the challenge was to reflect on the transformations in people’s lives over the past ten years.

In Kenya though, the challenge brought to the fore the humble beginnings of local celebrities and how fortune and fame has changed their circumstances. Not that we didn’t know, but it offered further proof that beneath the veneer of glamour lies ordinary people.

2009 is such a blur👀that was at my 23rd birthday my last year b4 I got the title Mom!10yrs later&indeed that period is a blur.Children come&change ur whole life,make u grow up much faster&bless u in ways words can’t describe.This far is all by the Grace of God🙏🏾#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/FSEiKSRjGw — Grace S Msalame (@GraceMsalame) January 14, 2019