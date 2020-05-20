Thirsty nurse who sneaked out of Nairobi to offer ‘essential services’ in Nakuru quarantined

A female nurse who travelled from Nairobi to offer “essential services” in Nakuru was on Monday arrested alongside her boyfriend and forced into quarantine for 14 days.

The man’s neighbours in Shabaab area reported the woman to the county health surveillance team who nabbed the lovebirds and took them to quarantine.

The nurse in question reportedly identified herself to police manning roadblocks on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway and told them she was going to offer essential services in Nakuru.

The identity of the said nurse and where she works has been kept under wraps.

The government has restricted movement of persons and passenger vehicles into and out of Nairobi except for cargo trucks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In March, the government – while announcing a 7pm to 5am daily curfew – said outlined those offering essential services in 13 areas who are exempted from order.

Health workers are among essential service providers allowed to travel out of the capital and operate past curfew hours and are categorised.