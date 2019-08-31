Join our WhatsApp Channel
Thirsty Nairobi women celebrate Konshens divorce, plan to storm his event

By Sylvania Ambani August 31st, 2019 1 min read

City women are on a mission to change some thirst of sorts that is if the latest bachelor on the block is ready to take them.

Media has been washed with news of the split between popular Jamaican dancehall singer Konshens and his wife Latoya Wright.

According to Jamaican based online magazine Urban Islandz, Konshens’ wife of two years announced on social media that she is no longer together with her celebrity husband.

Via her Instagram stories, she said that she is currently a single woman and whatever the “Bubble Gym” did with his life had nothing to do with her.

The news was received with different emotions from his fans.

But in Kenya where Konshens is expected to perform on September 7 at the Ngong Race Course, the news has been received with peculiar interests.

SILVER LINING

Instead of expressing disappointment and devastation, Kenyan women were already seeing the silver lining.

Most of them declared that they are now out to win the attention of the Jamaican singer now that he is single again.

Some went as far as telling men not to bother attending the concert as it has now become a gig for women only.

This will not be the first time the dancehall artiste is performing in Kenya.

After his first performance in 2014, he said that he has always loved Kenya were he has a huge following.

Here are some of their comments:

