Thirdway Alliance suspends SG for Punguza Mizigo-BBI merger statement

Thirdway Alliance Party on Wednesday suspended its Secretary-General Fredrick Okango over recent remarks he made on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The party leader Ekuru Aukot disowned the statement which was written on January 27, 2020.

According to Okango, the party held a special National Executive committee (NEC) on January 25, 2020, to discuss Punguza Mizigo 2 and BBI 2 among other things.

“That some of the NEC members and the public would love to see a merger between Punguza Mizigo 2 and BBI 2 processes instead of running two parallel constitution amendments processes that would confuse Kenyans and undermine each other’s efforts,” read part of the statement.

The party leader maintained that the statement represented Okango’s personal opinions and not the party position, reiterating that the BBI was an illegality and unconstitutional.

In a letter dated January 28, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) said that Okango went against the party’s constitution by releasing the statement which contradicted the party’s position on BBI.

According to NEC Chairman Miruru Waweru, Okango remains suspended pending ratification of his dismissal by the National Delegates Convention.

“You are therefore not authorized to represent or conduct any business on behalf of the party forthwith,” the letter reads in part.