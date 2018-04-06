44 Company sacco driver George Kariuki who helped a passenger deliver a baby on Thika Road. PHOTO | COURTESY

Another matatu crew has won admiration after the driver single-handedly assisted a female passenger deliver a bouncing baby boy along the busy Thika Road in Nairobi.

George Kariuki and his conductor Richard Wachira acted bravely after one their passengers Philomena Mbithi went into labour pains on Thursday.

Philomena told Citizen TV that she went into labour pains almost immediately after boarding the minibus operated by the 44 Company sacco.

“Tukaingia, sasa pain ikaanza kuincrease. Nikaambia mwenye tulikuwa tumekaa nay eye alikuwa mwanaume akaniapproach akauniuliza kwani uko msick? Nikamwambia siskii vizuri. Nikamwambia tukifika Safari Park, anisimamishie gari,” said Philomena.

George said he learnt of the development from his conductor Richard.

“Conductor alitoka nyuma after kulipisha gari akakuja hapa mbele karibu na mimi akaniambia unajua nini? Hapo kuna mama na anaonekana ni mgonjwa na ansema anataka kushuka Neema pale hospitali.

RAINING HEAVILY

Since it was raining heavily, they decided to drop her at Neema Hospital located opposite Safari Park Hotel on their way back to town. That was not to be.

“Kufika Roasters, maji ikabreak,” recalled Philomena.

Richard then rushed to get help from Roysambu while George remained watching over the woman. At this point, things escalated.

“Nilinangalia hivi nikaona nywele nikajua sasa hiki ni kichwa cha mtoto nikajua mtoto ako karibu kuanguka kwa floor,” recalled the driver.

“Lakini mungu akanipa nguvu nikanyosha mikono yangu nikashikilia mtoto.”

The baby has been named Raymond Kyallo.

His father Benjamin Mbithi said: “What he has done has given me a lot of courage and help.”

The events come just days after a matatu crew with Ummoiner sacco detoured from their journey to take an unconscious passenger to Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu. The passenger unfortunately died.

