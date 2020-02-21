Thika Road lanes to be closed until mid April, KeNHA says

Expect to be stuck in traffic in the next two months if you use the Thika Superhighway. The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says a section of the road will be closed until mid-April.

KeNHA on Friday said that the footbridge at Survey of Kenya –just before the junction to the Kenya School of Monetary Studies- has been partially closed to motorists up to Monday, April 13, 2020.

“The outer lanes of the highway shall be closed to allow the contractor to construct the median columns for the footbridge at KSMS,” said KeNHA Director General Peter M. Mundinia in a statement.

Proposed traffic management plan

The Authority urged motorists to exercise caution around the work areas and to comply with the proposed traffic management plan and as directed by the traffic marshals.

Fourway Construction Limited has been contracted to construct the Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges at a cost of Sh390 million.

The ongoing construction of four footbridges along Thika Highway, which will cost tax payers a whopping Sh820 million, began almost two years ago and only Weitethie was recently completed and opened to the public.

08:08 @KeNHAKenya contractor doing Drive Inn footbridge bridge decides to close one lane on Thika Road without any advance warning. Via @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/GTdyA6ARoh — Motorist Association (@motoristsoffice) February 20, 2020

Interways Works Limited have been contracted to install the Witeithie and Mang’u footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million.

KeNHA has blamed the delay on a slow pre-export inspection of the importation of the Chinese-built footbridges.

The construction of the bridges started in May 2018.

Thika Superhighway is fitted with 18 footbridges, with 10 more designed but yet to be erected due to lack of funds.