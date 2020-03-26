These are the penalties for flouting govt directives on Covid-19

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the globe and spread fear, the government has imposed stringent measures to its citizens.

Over the past week, the government has used its daily briefings to announce stringent measures to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has in his briefing threatened dire consequences to anyone who does challenges the directives.

From Friday, as part of government’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the president imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and said Kenyans should stay indoors between 7pm and 5am.

Only those offering critical or essential services will be excluded from the curfew, he said.

Kenyans who flout the directives will be arrested and charged.

Here are seven penalties one will suffer if they disobey the directives:

1. Carrying passengers in a vehicle that is not disinfected could cost you Sh40,000

2. Penalty for a landlord who fails to disinfect their rental is Sh80,000

3. Penalty for exposing infection to others is Sh30,000 or three years in prison

4. Those infected by those who do not take precautions can seek damages

5. Penalty for hotel owners who fail to disinfect their premises is Sh80,000

6. General penalty for defying any order is Sh15,000 or one year in prison

7. Government has the right to enter any premises for inspection