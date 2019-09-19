Text Book Centre pulls book with f-word from shells as publisher speaks out

A leading bookshop says it has stopped selling a controversial storybook which recently earned negative vibes owing to vulgar language in its content.

Text Book Centre says the decision on this book titled ‘Blood Ties’ was arrived at so as to ‘uphold high moral standards in the society’.

“Text Book Centre believes in upholding high moral standards and raising generations of responsible citizens who are not only educated but also responsible,” the statement reads in part.

“We have taken measures to mitigate this and henceforth we shall not be stocking the above book.”

The development comes a day after Kenya institute of curriculum development (KICD) denounced the same book, after some parents claimed that they were required to buy it for their class six children.

ANGRY PARENTS

This is after angry parents took to social media to express their disappointment in how a book that has an F-word could be approved for use in primary school.

The book publishers, Story Moja, appeared to suggest there was nothing wrong with the content but noted it will review the content.

“In actual fact, the book guides the reader on the steps to talk should they find themselves in a similar situation and underscores the sensitivity with which victims of sexual abuse should be treated. Whereas we have not ascertained the authenticity of allegation that the aforementioned title was recommended for Class 6 pupils. We would like to state that the title was recommended for High School readers and above,” said Story Moja’s managing editor Monity Odera.