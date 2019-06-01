Terror suspect arrested in Narok ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations

Members of the public at Narok Stadium on Friday night ahead of Jamhuri Day celebrations. PHOTO | CHERO NETAI

Police in Narok are holding a terror suspect who was arrested on Saturday morning wanting to access Narok Stadium, where President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over Madaraka Day.

Mr Adan Galhai alias Urisha Galhai 22, according to a police statement seen by Nairobi News, was first arrested by military officers on Friday night as he tried to enter the stadium but he managed to escape.

“He wanted to enter the stadium yesterday and when searched, his National Identity Card and another Identity Card written as National Security were recovered from him. When he was being questioned about the same he escaped,” read the statement in part.

ESCAPED

However, he was rearrested on Saturday morning when he went back to the stadium and a man who accompanied him according to the statement “escaped.”

Mr Galhai then told the police that he spent the night in a lodging but it later emerged that it was a lie.

The statement said that the suspect was converted to Islam in the year 2014 and has been living in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

He is suspected to have “connections with the terror group Al Shabaab.