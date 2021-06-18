Teenager faces robbery with violence charges

Two of the robbery suspects at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO: James Ndunda

A 16-year old is among four people facing robbery with violence charges at Kibera law courts.

The four are suspected to be members of criminal gangs behind a spate of robberies along Langata road and Southern by-pass.

The minor, a student at a secondary school in Langata, and his accomplice are suspected to be among lethal gangsters ambushing motorists along the busy highway and robbing them while armed with guns and crude weapons.

They allegedly accosted Vincent Otiso Makori near the Langata Hospital and robbed him of his mobile phone while armed with a knife alongside two others at large.

They took off towards the by-pass after robbing Makori.

The phone was traced to a shop in Kibera where more than 100 other phones suspected to have been stolen in robberies were recovered.

The owner of the shop located in Lindi Boniface Winjira Unganyi is also facing robbery with violence charges and will be prosecuted for handling stolen property with the phones.

The minor and his accomplice denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

They were freed on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount without option of cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on June 28.