Teenage bodaboda rider charged with trafficking bhang

Moses Amwayi at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with trafficking bhang. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A teenage bodaboda rider has denied charges of trafficking bhang and accused police of torturing him while in custody.

Moses Amwayi claimed at Kibera law courts that he was arrested on Monday but was not charged until Thursday.

Chief magistrate Joyce Gandani summoned Kileleshwa OCS to respond to claims by a bhang trafficking suspect that he was locked up at the station for three days and tortured on the way to the court.

Moses Amwayi is facing charges of trafficking 36 rolls of bhang worth Sh720 in Kawangware but he denied the charges and accused police officers who arrested him of torturing him.

Through lawyer Julie Soweto, Amwayi claimed that he was taken to court on Wednesday but remained inside a police car as other suspects were being charged.

He also claimed that he was assaulted by some of the police officers who escorted him to court on Thursday.

Charges against him are that on Monday May 17 at a bodaboda stage in Kawangware, he was found in possession of the bhang concealed in a brown khaki envelope contrary to narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994.

Soweto lamented that police served brutality on a petty offender and demanded that he be taken to hospital.

Amwayi was freed on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh5000. The case will be mentioned on June 14 when police will respond to torture claims.