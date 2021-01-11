Teen who admitted to defiling, sodomising 14-year-old girl awaits sentencing





A Kibera magistrate has ordered a social inquiry report of a 19-year-old man who grabbed and dragged a 14-year-old girl into his house before defiling and sodomising her then giving her Sh10.

Senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua directed the probation office to furnish him with the report on January 26 before sentencing the teen who was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Mutua had remanded the suspect for a day at Langata police station to make up his mind after pleading guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

But the suspect pleaded guilty for the second time and admitted to the facts of the case.

He admitted to forcefully defiling the victim and forcing her into anal sex in Langata on December 15.

The court heard that he had promised to pay the minor Sh75 but only gave her Sh10.

The suspect casually admitted the charges on Wednesday prompting Mutua to remand him at the Langata police station to rethink his plea owing to the seriousness of the charges.

He was facing an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to the sexual offences Act of 2006 which was not read out after he admitted to the main charge.

The court heard that the victim was visiting her play–friend when the suspect pounced on her and her screams for help were unsuccessful as the convict covered her mouth.

The minor later went home and cleaned herself and washed her clothes after the ordeal but later returned to the area to report to a Nyumba Kumi official’s wife.

The convict was called by the official for interrogation but he took off and went into hiding and resurfaced on January 4 when he was arrested by police.

The court has convicted him on his own plea of guilty and he awaits sentencing after the state probation office tables his pre-sentencing report.

The offence attracts a penalty of not less than a 40 years in jail.

The suspect appears before the court, escorted out of the court by a police officer. PHOTOS|JOSEPH NDUNDA