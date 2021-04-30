TECNO unveils brand ambassador





TECNO, a global leading premium smartphone brand, on Friday announced Chris Evans as its new brand ambassador.

The Hollywood actor best known for his role in the MCU films as Captain America will be the face of TECNO and will make his debut in the telco’s May 6 product online launch event and global product campaigns thereafter.

TECNO said the charismatic actor embodies many of the qualities that have been synonymous with the company, especially its ‘Stop at Nothing’ brand philosophy which aims to inspire people to always keep ‘young at heart’ and never stop pursuing excellence.

“I am happy to partner with TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand that provides consumers in emerging markets with the newest smartphone technology. Whether it’s a phone call with someone you love or an image you capture to keep as a meaningful memory, smartphone technology is at the center of it all. It is really inspiring to work with such a great brand that stops at nothing to encourage people in those markets to explore more possibilities,” he said.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, on his part added that TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to the latest technology, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.

“Chris Evans embodies TECNO’s brand motto ‘young at heart’ and the pursuit of excellence. This partnership with him enhances TECNO’s continuous global footprint and helps to highlight the brand’s upgraded product design, which is increasingly fashionable, energetic, and constantly pioneering. I firmly believe the association will bring us an opportunity to grow within our existing customer base and enable us to go further on the brand globalization.”

The partnership with Chris Evans is another milestone for the company after its association with Manchester City Football Club and is part of their global brand upgrading strategy, which aims to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers through the innovation, technological and artistic progression in the emerging markets worldwide.

Chris Evans will lead the launch of the coming TECNO CAMON 17 on May 6, and will be featured in their brand campaigns in emerging markets.

TECNO CAMON series has been well-known for the excellent photography experience and has been recognized by number of international media industry professionals.