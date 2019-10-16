Technical glitch cuts off Airtel users with subscribers unable to make calls

Airtel subscribers were on Wednesday morning left stranded after the company developed a technical hitch in its servers.

Those who tried to access the either the voice, data and SMS services were unable to do so, even as the company gave assurances that it was working on resolving the problem.

The hitch has also affected customer care lines, meaning that users have no platform to vent their frustrations, besides using social media pages.

At the time of publishing this story, no specific explanation had been given for the downtime.

Hi, kindly note we have identified the issue affecting data, voice and sms and are working on resolving it.^Caro — Airtel Kenya (@AIRTEL_KE) October 16, 2019

The company has also yet to issue an apology to its subscribers .

This has not go down well with some of its users who vented their frustrations on social media.

@AIRTEL_KE is there a problem with you network? Can’t make calls. Update your clients. — wangui njoroge (@WanguiAkidiva) October 16, 2019

Carp I understand the apologies,but you copy pasting the same apology across the TL is quite frustrating and doesn’t quell our questions.,,which are: what is going on?? Why is the Airtel network so unstable? — Jessica Chege (@JessieChege) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE what’s not happening today because I can’t make any call from 7 this morning? — Eunice (@EunyDavis) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE so i can’t call any number in Kenya!Even your 100 ain’t going through…… What’s up? Or is it only to my number?… — Cecill Midika (@Demabior_Garang) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE is there a problem with the network? I can’t make any calls on my line — N.P.K 🇰🇪 (@Njoro_365) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE Is your network down… No internet… No phone connectivity… What’s happening!! — Paul Mwaponda (@mwaponda) October 16, 2019