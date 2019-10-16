Join our WhatsApp Channel
Technical glitch cuts off Airtel users with subscribers unable to make calls

By Hilary Kimuyu October 16th, 2019 2 min read

Airtel subscribers were on Wednesday morning left stranded after the company developed a technical hitch in its servers.

Those who tried to access the either the voice, data and SMS services were unable to do so, even as the company gave assurances that it was working on resolving the problem.

The hitch has also affected customer care lines, meaning that users have no platform to vent their frustrations, besides using social media pages.

At the time of publishing this story, no specific explanation had been given for the downtime.

The company has also yet to issue an apology to its subscribers .

This has not go down well with some of its users who vented their frustrations on social media.

