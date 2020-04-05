Tech firm with base in Kenya ranks top in most innovative in Africa

A technology solutions firm with a strong operating base in the country has been named among 2020 top 10 most innovative companies in Africa.

MPedigree was placed second most innovative in the continent by reputable American business magazine, Fast Company.

The technology company uses text messages, among other simplified solutions, to root out fake goods in the market.

Fast Company recognided that MPedigree uses SMS to solve a global problem hence deserves a spot in its 2020 top 10 list.

Other Kenyan companies that made the cut in this year’s list include Twiga Foods, which helps urban shopkeepers source produce from small-scale Kenyan farmers.

Copia Global, an e-commerce startup that uses a network of 5,000 community-based agents to serve as delivery point people for rural Kenyans and Mpost, a startup that turns mobile numbers into Post Office boxes are also in the top ten list.

Fast Company focuses on technology, business and design and does an annual assessment of companies. In 2016, the magazine placed mPedigree at number five of the most innovative firms from Africa.

MPedigree, founded in 2007, developed the solution to counterfeiting by embedding a unique code into a product label, which shoppers can text to the manufacturer to verify if the item is authentic.

MPedigree Co-founder and CEO Bright Simons credit the partnership with Hewlett Packard for the Company’s fast growth.

“MPedigree’s strategic alliance with Hewlett Packard in 2010 culminated a process that made it possible to launch a full factory-to-store traceability program for pharmaceuticals in Nigeria well ahead of similar drug traceability programs in Europe and the United States,” Simons said.

Simons says the recognition and listing by Fast Company will go a long way in helping the Company open more opportunities.

“We work very hard to maintain our edge as both a highly grounded social enterprise doing some serious heavy-lifting to clean markets of low-quality stuff and connect consumers to the best products available,” he told Nairobi News.

Counterfeiting is believed to be one of the top factors denying the country billions of shillings in revenue and making Kenya Revenue Authority miss its yearly revenue collection targets.