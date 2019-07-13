Teargas, punches as Eric Wainaina spends night in police station – PHOTOS

Musician Eric Wainaina spent Friday night at Central Police station after city askaris raided the venue of his concert and arrested three others.

The concert was to be held at The Elephant, formerly known as Kifaru, a recording studio-cum-concert venue on James Gichuru Road, next to Msongari School.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who was among the guests at the concert, said the askaris stormed in and gave no explanation for the disruption.

“We are currently at Central Police Station. Governor @MikeSonko askaris raided @EricWainaina’s fully licensed concert at The Elephant, assaulted @shebahirst and arrested three concert attendees and a photographer who tried to film the arrest. @NziokaWaita @wmnjoya,” tweeted Boniface Mwangi.

Eric Wainaina’s wife, Sheba Hirst, claimed she was punched on the face by the askaris.

The askaris went ahead to arrest three concert attendees and a photographer who tried to film the arrest.

Fans congregated at Central Police Station after the ugly scenes at The Elephant to demand for the release of the three concert attendees.

Police however dispersed them at around 2am by lobbying tear gas canisters at them.

“We have been tear-gassed and kicked out of Central Police Station at 2am. We live in a violent state. Instead of @NPSOfficial_KE using reason, they said we were a threat because thirty plus people came to find out why @MikeSonko Askaris arrested concert attendees,” Mwangi tweeted.

Mwangi claimed the “Daima Mkenya” singer had all the required licenses for the event.

