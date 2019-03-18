Teargas, chaos as Ekeza Sacco investors block Kiambu Road – PHOTOS, VIDEO





Chaos has rocked transport on Kiambu Road where police engaged investors scammed by Ekeza Sacco for blocking the way as they waited to record statements with detectives.

The investors had responded to a call by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record statements for use in court against the suspect accused of scamming them of millions using Ekeza Sacco and Gakuyo Real Estate Firm.

Many of the investors are drawn from Nairobi and Kiambu counties and started streaming to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road as early as 4am hoping to get their money back.

By 9am, hundreds had already queued up outside the gates.

About an hour later, officers came out and directed the crowd to record their details in forms they provided.

They were to get into groups of 10, write their names, phone numbers and the amount of money they lost.

Some of the more restless in the crowd started fighting for the forms.

Sensing trouble, a DCI officer asked those from Nairobi County to go home, assuring them that they would be given a new date to register their details.

Interpreting the new instructions as a ploy to get rid of them, some of the investors protested and blocked the road with huge stones leading to a huge traffic snarl-up on the busy path.

Others sat in the middle of the road chanting “pesa zetu”, vowing not to move until they got their money back.

Police had to hurl tear gas canisters to disperse them.