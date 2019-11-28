Teacher who went missing during KCPE marking finally found

A Homa Bay teacher who went missing during the marking of this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations has been found.

Mr Moses Odumbe, a primary school teacher at Kogana Primary School in Rachuonyo North Sub-county was found at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi more than two weeks after he went missing.

DISAPPEARANCE

A Good Samaritan found him and alerted the police who took him to Kamukunji Police Station, where he requested for a phone to call his relatives.

His brother-in-law, Mr Collins Oduor, told reporters that the teacher had sought accommodation at a nearby hotel.

“The hotel confirmed that the teacher made a booking for three days but failed to spend a night at the facility for unknown reasons,” he said.

According to the brother-in-law, the teacher was found while weak and dehydrated.

He is currently admitted at Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the said disappearance of the teacher.

The teacher had left his rural home at Kogana village, Karabodni location on November 8 at 5:30 pm.

MARKING PAPERS

The man told his family that he was headed to St Georges Girls Secondary School in Nairobi to mark the national exam papers.

He reportedly told them that he would return after the exercise but this was not to be. Later his phone went off.

His wife, Mrs Joyce Odumbe, told Nation that her husband arrived in Nairobi on November 9 and met a relative.

“He spent the night at one of his relative’s house in Kikuyu Township before going to the KCPE exams marking centre at St George’s Girls High School on November 10,” the mother of six said.

Mrs Odumbe said her husband later left the marking centre.

She blamed the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) for not alerting her that her husband was missing from the marking centre.

“If he signed in on the first day, but failed to return to the marking centre, Knec should have notified us that he was missing,” she said.