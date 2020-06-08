Teacher taken ill after coming into contact with principal who died of Covid-19

A 24-year-old teacher has tested positive to Covid-19 after he came into contact with the school principal who died of the virus on Monday.

According to a statement from the County Health Department, the teacher at Ober Boys High School had attended a meeting that was chaired by the principal on May 19 in the school compound in Rachuonyo East.

STAFF MEETING

The principal is said to have been suffering from other conditions before succumbing to the novel virus.

Homa Bay Health executive Richard Muga said the principal had travelled from his house in Migori town and convened the meeting at the school.

The meeting was also attended by four other members of staff at the school, including three teachers and an official from the finance department.

Upon returning to his home, the principal sought medical attention at a local health facility after he started feeling unwell.

REFUTED CLAIMS

His condition worsened while at the facility, and a decision was made to transfer him to another medical facility.

“He was referred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu County but failed to get admission at the facility for lack of a comprehensive health insurance cover. He was transferred to another private hospital within Kisumu,” the Health CEC reported.

The teacher died before doctors could attend to him, but family members have refuted claims that he had Covid-19.

The 24-year-old teacher has been isolated at Malela Covid-19 treatment centre for medication while all staff of the school who interacted with him have been advised to self-quarantine.