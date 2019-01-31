Teacher commits suicide after being linked to theft of school laptops





A teacher of a primary school in Bondo-sub-county in Siaya County committed suicide after he reportedly failed to produce laptops belonging to the institution.

At the trading centre in Bondo, shocked residents and the tutor’s colleagues stared at the lifeless body astonished by their colleague’s decision following the allegations of theft.

The body of Elkana Owino Omondi, who was a teacher at Migiro Primary School, was found dangling on the roof of his rental house in Nango trading Centre on Wednesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the teacher’s body was discovered by his wife who then alerted neighbours.

Nyan’goma Assistant Commissioner Samson Akatch told the Nation, the deceased left two suicide notes where he penned down his frustrations following alleged disappearance of two school laptops.

“He indicated in a note which was lying next to his body, that there was nowhere he was going to get the laptops which he had not stolen,” said the administrator.

In the other note, the deceased implicated two of his colleagues at the school whom he accused of being behind his tribulations and warned that they would live to regret their actions.

“This was a clear case of suicide. The deceased seemed to have had several issues that led him to depression,” said Akatch.

The father of ten was alone in the house when he committed the act while the wife was away.

The body of the teacher was taken to Bondo hospital mortuary to await autopsy as police lauched investigation into the matter.