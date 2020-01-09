Teacher brutally murdered, body burnt by unknown assailants

A teacher in a public school in Mutitu in Kitui County was on Tuesday killed and her body burnt by unknown assailants.

Ms Daisy Mbaluka, who was a teacher Ndooni Primary School, was taking her children to school when she was accosted by the assailants and killed.

The incident took place just a day after parents of the said school forced its closure over what they claimed to be pupils’ dismal performance in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

The slain teacher was among teachers who were attacked by irate parents in that incident as the parents demanded for transfer of teachers at the school.

Nairobi News has established that a number of teachers, including the headteacher Dickson Muasya, have already recorded a statement with the police.

CULPRITS

“Officers have already been deployed to investigate the matter and we are following leads that will see the culprits arrested,” said an officer at the DCI office in Kitui county.

Meanwhile, Kenya Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Mr Wilson Sossion, has condemned the incident and accused parents of pupils in the school of taking action into their own hands.

“The Ministry of Education and the Interior Ministry should offer security to teachers and school property before matters go out of hand,” Sossion said.