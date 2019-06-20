Tassia man stabbed to death by his beer friend in fight over woman





A man was stabbed to death outside a club in Tassia, Embakasi, by his drinking friend in a fight over a woman.

The two were said to be enjoying the night together when a quarrel erupted over a woman

Police have said they are questioning four suspects who were arrested after the Wednesday night incident.

“We have arrested four people who are being questioned in relation to the murder incident,” Embakasi police boss Mr Ochieng Mangira told Nairobi News.

Nairobi News has learnt that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

His body was later moved to City Mortuary.

Police in Embakasi are also in pursuit of a man who beat his wife and left her for the dead inside their house.

Mr George Mutuku is said to have assaulted his wife Ms Lilian Nthambi using a sledge hammer on Tuesday. The woman is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

“He is still at large but I want to assure the public that we shall arrest him,” Mr Mangira said.

Mr Mutuku is said to have attacked his wife as their 6-year-old son watched.