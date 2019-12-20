Tanzanian in Kenya illegally charged with selling illicit brew, resisting arrest

A Tanzanian national who allegedly threatened to stone police officers during his arrest for possession of an illicit brew was on Thursday charged before a Makadara law court with obstructing officers on duty.

Joseph Chacha is also facing charges of being in Kenya without proper documentation and possession of the alcoholic drink that does not meet set quality standards.

During his arrest while allegedly selling the brew at Chokaa area of Kayole estate in Nairobi, he allegedly grabbed a stone and attempted to strike one of the police officers.

The ensuing commotion attracted the attention of members of public who unsuccessfully tried to shield him from arrest and police recovered 20 litres of the illicit brew from him during the raid.

Chacha however denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The hearing of his case is set to commence on April 28 next year.