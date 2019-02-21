Tanzania hit by shortage of free condoms





Tanzania’s government has confirmed an acute condom shortage of free condoms in the country.

The shortage has been heavily experienced in Njombe and Shinyala regions.

Tanzania’s deputy Health Minister Faustine Ndugulile has confirmed the shortage.

The two regions have a combined population of over two million people, according to a 2012 study.

Mr Ndugulile explained that the shortage was caused by the government’s new procurement policy to cut off private suppliers of free condoms.

“It is true that there is a shortage of condoms, which is attributed to the change of supplying system. However, this signifies that the Tanzanian population are educated enough to use protection,” he said.