Tanker accident causes heavy traffic on Mombasa Road

Motorists using Mombasa Road have been advised to exercise caution following an accident on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued an alert to motorists while approaching the section near Syokimau SGR terminus a few metres past the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the brief, the accident involved an oil tanker.

“KeNHA would like to issue a traffic advisory to all motorists plying along the Nairobi – Mombasa highway (A8) to exercise caution as they approach the section near the SGR terminus entrance after JKIA,” KeNHA said.

The accident is reported to have caused heavy traffic along Mombasa road for the better part of the morning hours.