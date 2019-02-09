Nairobi News

Demolished Taj Mall owner cleared to contest Embakasi South seat

By Hilary Kimuyu February 9th, 2019 1 min read

Rameshchandra Gorasia, the owner of demolished Nairobi’s Airgate Centre (formerly Taj Mall), has been cleared to run for Embakasi South Parliamentary by-election.

The billionaire businessman will fight for the seat on a Democratic Party (DP) ticket and has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Following his clearance, Gorasia has expressed confidence that residents of Embakasi South will choose him as their next MP.

“I am confident that Embakasi South people will massively vote for me in the April 5th by-election,” he said.

ELECTION NULLIFIED

Gorasia will go head-to-head with Julius Mawathe of Wiper and Irshad Mohamed Sumra of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) among other candidates.

The seat was declared vacant after Mawathe’s election was nullified by the Supreme Court.

In a petition filed by Sumra, the the Supreme Court ruled that the election was not free and fair.

Airgate Centre , whose value was estimated at Sh2 billion, was demolished in September 2018 for allegedly sitting on a road reserve.

Hilary Kimuyu

Hilary Kimuyu been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.

