Demolished Taj Mall owner cleared to contest Embakasi South seat

Businessman Rameshchandra Gorasia during a past press conference at the Airgate Centre (formerly Taj Mall) before the complex was demolished. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Rameshchandra Gorasia, the owner of demolished Nairobi’s Airgate Centre (formerly Taj Mall), has been cleared to run for Embakasi South Parliamentary by-election.

The billionaire businessman will fight for the seat on a Democratic Party (DP) ticket and has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Following his clearance, Gorasia has expressed confidence that residents of Embakasi South will choose him as their next MP.

“I am confident that Embakasi South people will massively vote for me in the April 5th by-election,” he said.

ELECTION NULLIFIED

Gorasia will go head-to-head with Julius Mawathe of Wiper and Irshad Mohamed Sumra of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) among other candidates.

The seat was declared vacant after Mawathe’s election was nullified by the Supreme Court.

In a petition filed by Sumra, the the Supreme Court ruled that the election was not free and fair.

Airgate Centre , whose value was estimated at Sh2 billion, was demolished in September 2018 for allegedly sitting on a road reserve.