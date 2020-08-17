Switch TV presenter Kush Tracey tests positive for Covid-19
Switch TV presenter Kush Tracey, real name Teresia Wambua, has tested positive for Covid-19.
This is according to a post the presenter posted on her Instagram page on Monday.
Tracey further revealed that her case of the Coronavirus was asymptomatic.
“Fam😔 I have tested positive for covid-19 🦠 we are all susceptible to this virus because it is here with us & it is so real for those who think it’s a joke😥-but so far so good😊I feel fine-ish at the moment & I thank god & am trusting him to get me through this🙏 be safe coz we can all gerrrit🥺and you just don’t know how you’ll get it & where you’ll get it from😢in regards to work☹️I’ll be off air & work for the next few weeks as I isolate & take care of me,” she posted.
Tracey said she will also share her progress with her fans as she continues with self-isolation.
“😏But I will be updating my progress & this experience on my youtube channel link is on my bio👆🔝 by doing a weekly vlog on how the week has been, what symptoms am experiencing, what am doing/taking to keep the symptoms at bay & how am fairing😏anyone that has been in contact with me has been informed as well🤍 may god see us as a nation🇰🇪& see the world🌍 through this pandemic🙏,” she added.
The tv presenter further asked each Kenyan to go for testing if they notice changes on their bodies.
“Please if your body is feeling funny-ish just go for testing if I handled it😉you sure will as well😃don’t be afraid 🙂you might be asymptomatic like me at first yet you have already contracted the covid-19 virus & end up putting those that you love at risk😢please heed to the government regulations & be smart my people #chezakamawewe 😏 #covid19 is real 😶but the good thing is that we can overcome it -we can recover & we can get better,” Tracey adviced.
