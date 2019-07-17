Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

CampaignsNewsState of roads

Swanky Luthuli Avenue upgrade not yet over (two months after deadline)

By Hilary Kimuyu July 17th, 2019 1 min read

The upgrade of Luthuli Avenue in city centre was scheduled to end two months ago but reconstructions works are still ongoing.

The road has been converted into a one-way street. The upgrade was almost complete in May, before engineers suddenly noticed that they had ‘forgotten’ to improve its drainage system.

OTHER ARTICLES

This week, workers were busy erecting metal barriers in the middle of the road to separate motorists from cyclists.

PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The business community and pedestrians are a happy lot though. There are no longer vehicles allowed in the 700 meter road and pedestrians can relax on newly erected street benches or stroll comfortably.

Nairobi County has partnered with World Bank to convert the road into a one-way street.

Sidewalks on both sides are being expanded to allow for more flow and ease of pedestrian movement.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Nairobians to pay new fire, pets and garbage fees