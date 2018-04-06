FROM LEFT: An X-ray showing the toothbrush stuck in David Charo's stomach, Mr Charo at Coast Provincial General Hospital and the removed toothbrush. PHOTOS | NAIROBI NEWS

A man who accidentally swallowed a toothbrush has finally had it removed by doctors at the Coast General Hospital through a non-surgical operation.

The removal of the toothbrush was done almost a week after David Charo, 34, of Kilifi county swallowed the item last Sunday while preparing to leave for work.

After the incident, Charo was rushed to Coast Provincial General Hospital where he was admitted with the toothbrush stuck in his stomach for six days.

On Thursday Charo said had developed breathing difficulties as a result of the toothbrush’s prolonged stay inside his stomach.

According to Mombasa County Health secretary Hazel Koitaba, the toothbrush was removed on Friday through endoscopy and the patient is stable.

“Successful endoscopic removal of toothbrush by Dr Ramadhan Omar at CPGH.Probably first in Kenya. Saved patient from open surgery,” said Ms Hazel Koitaba.

