LEFT: An X-ray showing a tooth brush stuck in David Charo's stomach. RIGHT: Mr Charo at Coast Provincial General Hospital on April 05, 2018. PHOTOS | KEVIN ODITLEFT: An X-ray showing a tooth brush stuck in David Charo's stomach. RIGHT: Mr Charo at Coast Provincial General Hospital on April 05, 2018. PHOTOS | KEVIN ODIT
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

The incident of a man who swallowed a toothbrush in Kilifi county has generated an interesting banter on social media with many users wondering who it happened.

The man in center of the conversation is a certain David Charo, 34, who has made headlines for his nature defying mishap.

Mr Charo was admitted at Coast Provincial General Hospital in serious condition after swallowing the toothbrush while brushing his teeth.

The toothbrush remained stuck in his stomach for almost a week until Friday when doctors at the hospital removed it through a non-surgical operation.

Here are some of the comments shared on Twitter by Kenyans: