LEFT: An X-ray showing a tooth brush stuck in David Charo's stomach. RIGHT: Mr Charo at Coast Provincial General Hospital on April 05, 2018. PHOTOS | KEVIN ODIT

The incident of a man who swallowed a toothbrush in Kilifi county has generated an interesting banter on social media with many users wondering who it happened.

The man in center of the conversation is a certain David Charo, 34, who has made headlines for his nature defying mishap.

Mr Charo was admitted at Coast Provincial General Hospital in serious condition after swallowing the toothbrush while brushing his teeth.

The toothbrush remained stuck in his stomach for almost a week until Friday when doctors at the hospital removed it through a non-surgical operation.

Here are some of the comments shared on Twitter by Kenyans:

A man who accidentally swallowed a toothbrush has undergone a successful nonsurgical operation called endoscopy.But just to ask,how can someone swallow that long toothbrush.#Coastal drama continues. — Griffin Babu Awino (@Ababuluke) April 6, 2018

How on earth and space do a grown up man swallow a toothbrush???!!! Yes a toothbrush!!! Am used to swallowing toothpaste in my younger years.!!! Kenya is just an exciting place to live!!! — Gibson Luyari (@GibsonLuyari) April 6, 2018

So am here thinking on how the hell did that man swallow a toothbrush… Its a misery! kwani Colgate ni tamu aje huko coast? — Shiundu Shiundu (@IvanEvans_Kenya) April 6, 2018

Bizarre News: ‘A man accidentally swallows a toothbrush ([email protected]#*kn whole toothbrush) while brushing his teeth in Kwale Drs. @mashvet and @MWCas9, please explain this to me like i’m 2! How? — NjoroWild (@ThuoPap) April 6, 2018

It’s only in Kenya where a man accidentally swallows a whole long toothbrush — Collombo Junior (@Ochieng5Brian) April 5, 2018