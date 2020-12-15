Suspended Zoo drag FKF to Competition Authority of Kenya

Gor Mahia'S EpHrem Guikan (right) in a tussle for the ball with Kepha Andati of Zoo Kericho during a SportPesa Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia'S EpHrem Guikan (right) in a tussle for the ball with Kepha Andati of Zoo Kericho during a SportPesa Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





Zoo FC has dragged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) on accusations of, among others, engaging in restrictive trade practice, abusing a dominant position, and unwarranted concentration of economic power.

These accusations stem from a row between the top-flight club and federation over a broadcast rights row involving StarTimes.

FKF recently unveiled a 100 million a year broadcast deal with StarTimes that involves production and broadcast of league matches but a number of clubs including Zoo FC, Mathare and Ulinzi Stars have so far refused to be associated with that deal by signing an undertaking transferring their respective media and economic rights to FKF.

This stalemate resulted in an indefinite suspension of Zoo and Mathare from the competition, plus a threat of suspension directed towards Ulinzi.

In a letter addressed to the CAK’s Director General and seen by Nairobi News, Zoo has accused the federation of issuing a series of letters with menacing threats after the club delayed to sign the letter.

Consequently, the Kericho based club has now sought an interim order to the authority ‘seeking relief against FKF, members of the FKF, and the FKF Premier League on the account of its failure to endorse the agreement’.

Zoo has also requested for an “investigation under section 31 of the Act against FKF, FKF Premier League and StarTimes regarding the FKF Constitution, FKF regulations and Agreement violations of the Act.”The top-flight club has also asked for damages from harm inflicted upon ZOO FC by FKF and StarTimes.

This development comes a day after the Media Council of Kenya asked FKF to explain why it blocked journalists from accessing the Nyayo Stadium to cover a league match between Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars at the weekend.