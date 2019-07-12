Suspects with Sh100K fake new banknotes busted at market

Police in Embu have arrested three suspects in possession of Sh 100,000 in fake banknotes.

Embu North Sub County Commander Godfrey Kere said the three suspects were busted following a tip off by members of the public in Manyatta market.

According to the police boss, the suspect wanted to con the residents who are not yet familiar with the features of the new banknotes

The three suspects are being held at Manyatta Police Station and will be arraigned in court after police finish investigations.

Two weeks after the new banknotes were introduced, a taxi driver in Moyale was almost arrested after he went to M-Pesa shop to deposit the fake banknotes

According to Boniface Kamau, he received Sh 3,000 from clients he had taken to Ethiopia. Unknown to him, part of the banknotes were fake .

The new banknotes were unveiled during the Madaraka Day celebrations.