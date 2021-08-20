Suspects claim police ‘planted’ bhang on them

Jaffer Macharia (left) and John Mwangi at the Kibera Law Courts. They were charged with being in possession of bhang. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Two suspected bhang peddlers have suggested to the court that the police ‘planted’ more bhang on them.

Jaffer Macharia is accused of having 18 rolls of bhang worth Sh2,700 while his accomplice John Mwangi is accused of possessing five rolls worth Sh1,250 in Kawangware area, Nairobi, when they were arrested.

But Macharia told Kibera Law Courts he only had five rolls of bhang while Mwangi insists he only had one roll of the banned substance.

The duo also told the court they are forced to consume the substance owing to the nature of their work as garbage collectors.

The two were arrested after police officers on patrol were informed by members of the public they were selling the substance, which is banned in Kenya.

The residents are said to have escorted police to the scene where the two were found and arrested.

They were released on a surety bond of Sh30,000 with an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.