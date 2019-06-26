Two arrested siphoning fuel, accomplices flee through underground tunnel

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel from a drilled petroleum pipeline in Kathangaita, Machakos county.

The DCI, in a statement, said that the drilled underground pipeline was concealed in a 50 by 50 plot that is “fenced with iron sheets.

“Upon search, a Mitsubishi Canter with a tank written ‘clean water’ was being loaded with the fuel,” read the statement in part.

FLED

Other suspects reportedly escaped through an underground tunnel at the plot.

The DCI further said that a manhunt for the other suspects has been launched.

The incident comes just a day after 16 people engaging in fuel adulteration were arrested in Industrial Area by officers from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (ERPA).