Two suspects arrested in Nairobi with elephant tusks and ammunition

Two men are being held in police custody after being arrested with two pieces of elephant tusks and six rounds of ammunition on Friday night in Huruma and Kayole respectively.

The two, Peter Mugi Kamau and Jamal Guyo Dida, were arrested after detectives from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit (SCPU) were tipped off by members of the public.

ARRESTED

“Two pieces of elephant tusks and six rounds of ammunition were last night recovered by #SCPU Detectives in Nairobi’s Huruma and Kayole areas respectively. The Operation triggered by a tip-off led to the arrest of two suspects; Peter Mugi Kamau (Huruma) and Jamal Guyo Dida (Kayole),” DCI tweeted.

Two Ethiopian passports bearing different names, United Bank and Wegagen Bank Savings account books also bearing another person’s name were also recovered from the house of one of the suspects.

Both suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

FIREARM OWNERS

The recovery of the ammunition comes just a day after the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, launched an operation to recover 4,293 guns from firearm owners who failed to honour a seven-day ultimatum to surrender their weapons.

“There are some 4,293-gun owners who are deemed to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. As such, the owners of these weapons will hence forth be treated as armed and dangerous criminals,” he said.