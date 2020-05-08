Suspected robber commits suicide in police cell

A suspected robber is reported to have committed suicide inside a police station on Thursday.

Henry Wachira Njuguna alias Machua, 32, is said to have take his life inside Rumuruti Police Station in Laikipia County.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News and filed under OB number 4/6/5/2020, it was reported by Mr Peter Kipkasi of police number 60656 that he visited a building within the police station that serves as a temporary police cell when he found the prisoner dead.

“His body was hanging with a strap removed from his jacket tied around his neck and the other end tied at the door ventilation grills,” the report read in part.

Njuguna was on Wednesday at around 11pm arrested by the area chief, who was in company of police officers, following a public outcry accusing him of robbing locals.

In a police report filed under OB number 5/5/5/2020, Mr Njuguna was posing as a police officer as he reportedly terrorised local residents.

The report further stated that the deceased suspect appeared to be drunk and disorderly.

His body was taken to Nyahururu level 5 hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.