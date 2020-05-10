Join our Telegram Channel
Suspected gangster gunned down in shoot out with police in Lavington

By Amina Wako May 10th, 2020 1 min read

One person was on Saturday killed during a shootout between detectives and suspected gangsters.

According to the DCI, the slain suspect was part of a three-man gang that is suspected to have been involved in a robbery with violence incident on May 6, 2020.

They allegedly robbed a 61-year-old man at gunpoint while he was walking along Tendy Drive near St Augustine Lavington around 5:30pm.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, detectives from Dagoreti trailed the gang of three who were in a Toyota Probox (Reg no. KBN 936Y) to Malenga Road near Mountain View Estate in Kangemi.

According to a police report, the three suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot but they were intercepted and ordered to surrender.

However, one of the gang members, who had a pistol, opened fire on the detectives.

“A response to his fire left him fatally injured, while the other two escaped but are being sought,” DCI tweeted.

The detectives recovered the pistol, and the vehicle is in police custody as manhunt for the two suspects continues.

