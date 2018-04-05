PHOTO | COURTESY

Police on Wednesday shot dead a suspected member of a criminal gang during a shootout in Kariobangi South.

Two other members of the gang escaped in different directions during the incident.

Acting on a tip off about the three armed gangsters sighted at KCC village in Kariobangi, police confronted the suspects who resisted arrest and opened fire.

This resulted to a shootout leading to one of the gang members being fatally injured. No officer or civilian was injured during the shootout.

SLAIN SUSPECT

A Glock pistol (serial number YBM 218), two magazines, 21 rounds of 9mm, 3 spent cartridges, mobiles phones (Tecno, HTC C9 and Samsung S6) were recovered at the scene.

The slain suspect has been identified as Jeremiah Chege alias Njoro. The police have linked the deceased to a series of armed robberies within the same area.

He also had a pending case in court where he had been charged jointly with others of rape, robbery with violence and stealing a firearm.