The getaway car of suspected carjackers in Kisumu which rolled during a shootout with the police. PHOTO | NATION

Police on Saturday night gunned down one suspected carjacker at Kenya-Re estate in Kisumu during a shootout between the police and the suspected gangsters.

Area OCPD Christopher Mutune told the Nation that the suspect’s getaway car rolled during the shootout as the suspects attempted to escape.

According to the police boss, two of the slain suspect’s accomplices escaped with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, a passenger was reported to have been knifed by matatu touts on Friday evening in Nairobi after being shortchanged by Sh10.

The suspects were arrested and booked at Embakasi Police Station.