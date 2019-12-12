Suspected carjacker charged in court for robbery with violence

A 20-year-old man was Wednesday charged with robbery with violence for hijacking a Kayole matatu and allegedly robbing its conductor while armed with a pistol.

Daniel Omusai Amiyunzu is accused of robbing Brian Makamu Khamuka of his phone after carjacking a matatu belonging to Forward Travelers Sacco in Dandora, Nairobi on Tuesday.

ROBBERY

Amiyunzu has also been charged with handling stolen property after he dishonestly retained Khamuka’s phone after the robbery.

The suspect and his two accomplices boarded the matatu at a stage posing as passengers before turning against the crew and passengers.

Amiyunzu is said to have drawn a gun and demand cash from the driver.

Khamuka attempted to wrestle Amiyunzu in an attempt to rescue his passengers.

But the suspect’s two accomplices, who were armed with knives, joined in and bundled Khamuka out of the matatu and robbed him of his phone and cash.

SHOT DEAD

The passengers screamed for help and police officers on patrol emerged to rescue them.

Police shot dead on of the carjackers but Amiyunzu and the other accomplice escaped before he was traced and arrested by the police and members of public.

Amiyunzu denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts’ Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a bond of Sh 1 million with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case starts on April 15 next year.