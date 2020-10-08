Suspected carjacker arrested over man’s shooting in botched robbery





A suspected carjacker was on Thursday morning arrested hours after being linked to a shooting that occurred in Lavington area, Nairobi.

The arrest was the result of a manhunt by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for gang that had shot and injured a boda boda rider who attempted to rescue a woman who had been attacked while parking her car.

Police believe that arrested man was part of an armed gang that attacked the woman.

“Edward Nduati, 34, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last evening (Wednesday) at Lavington West Estate Phase II in Nairobi, which left a civilian with gunshot wounds. The robbers shot at the man hitting him at the back of the head, before grabbing the woman’s handbag containing her phones, personal documents and cash,” the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the gangsters smashed one of the car windows with a stone after the woman refused to unlock the doors.

SHOT AND INJURED

“Her screams and hooting attracted the attention of a Good Samaritan (a boda boda rider), who stopped and attempted to rescue the woman,” the police said.

After the shooting, the gang escaped on a motorbike, leaving their victim for dead.

Police on patrol found the victim with a gunshot wound in the back of the head. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he is currently admitted.

An overnight manhunt for the suspects was lunched and following forensic leads, detectives ambushed the first suspect at his hideout hours after the robbery.

They recovered a number of mobile phones which were forwarded to the cybercrime unit for analysis.

Police said that a search for the other suspects and the pistols used during the robbery had been heightened.